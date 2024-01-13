Canucks send record number of players to NHL All-Star Game

Vancouver Canucks fans have done it. They stuffed the ballot boxes enough to get a whopping five players into the NHL All-Star Game.

Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko are all heading to Toronto for the annual event.

That means the Canucks will have a record number of representatives at this year’s NHL All-Star Game. Prior to this year, the most they’ve ever had is three players and a coach. They managed to do that in both 2003 and 2011.

Captain Hughes was already named as a selection to the All-Star Game last week. It’s a well-deserved honour for the 24-year-old who leads all NHL defencemen in points and has a legitimate argument to be made as a Hart Trophy candidate.

Pettersson, Miller, and Boeser, were all selected through the fan vote, as was Demko, who the most votes of any player eligibile.

Pettersson and Miller are firmly inside the top 10 of NHL point getters. They’ve been playing some of their best hockey of the season since being reunited on the Lotto Line and are both enjoying career seasons.

Boeser has fulfilled the potential that he showed off in his rookie season and has been one of the league’s best goalscorers this season. He’s just one goal shy of his career high despite the season having just crossed its midway point.

Finally, Demko was the leader among all goalies in terms of fan votes. The 28-year-old is making his second appearance at the annual event and is tied for second in the league in wins.

Besides the five players, the Canucks will also be represented by head coach Rick Tocchet. The 59-year-old has earned the right to be there as the coach of the Pacific Division’s top team.

Tocchet’s impact this season cannot be understated as the Canucks have transformed from a lottery team to a top contender.

The NHL’s 2024 All-Star Weekend will take place from February 1 – 3. The actual game will take place on the final day of the event with the first two days taken up by other festivities. Included on the schedule is a brand-new redesigned skills challenge.