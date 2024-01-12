SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is going to the NHL All-Star Game

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jan 12 2024, 5:50 pm
Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is going to the NHL All-Star Game
@Canucks/X

The Vancouver Canucks could have as many as five players in the NHL All-Star Game next month, and they’ll have their head coach there too.

Rick Tocchet will be heading to Toronto, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The four head coaches of the teams with the best points percentage in their respective divisions get the nod each year. With a healthy lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division, Tocchet has now clinched his spot. He’ll be joined by Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness (Central Division) and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers (Metropolitan Division).

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are separated by just a single point in the standings, so tomorrow’s games will decide which coach will represent the Atlantic Division.

The Canucks appear to be in good position to send a franchise-record number of players to NHL All-Star Weekend, which takes place in Toronto February 1-3. Quinn Hughes has already been selected, and four more Canucks players appear to have enough votes to join him: Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser.

Tocchet is the first Canucks coach since Alain Vigneault in 2011 to earn a spot in the All-Star Game.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop