Canucks unveil new 2024 Pride Night jersey

Players are no longer allowed to wear them in warmup, but that hasn’t stopped the Vancouver Canucks from creating beautiful specialty jerseys.

Three days after showing off their Lunar New Year design, the Canucks have unveiled this year’s Pride Night jersey. The jersey features a multi-coloured orca logo, with a number of details within it.

The new #Canucks Pride jersey is here 🌈 Designed by artist MIO (@flyerswitch) pic.twitter.com/EQigYsKN7a — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 12, 2024

“The design conveys the beauty of the city and the countless stories that take place within it,” said MIO, the artist who designed the logo. “An important part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is finding a home and discovering how your story intertwines with the rest of the world. I wanted to represent that through Vancouver, home to many queer people.”

The Pride Night jersey is available for $750. T-shirts ($38), hoodies ($90), and other merchandise featuring the 2024 Canucks Pride Night logo are available for much cheaper through Vanbase.ca.

Pride Night is set for January 18, when the Canucks take on the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena. Due to NHL rules, the Canucks are not permitted to wear the new jersey design in warmup like previous years. But that won’t stop the team from celebrating Pride in other ways, for the seventh year in a row.

Along with the jersey design, the Canucks unveiled how they plan to celebrate the evening.

There’ll be a pre-game party on the plaza outside Rogers Arena beginning at 5:15 pm, featuring a beer garden, a performance from local dance company Zynth and Co. Entertainment, and light-up “Happy Pride” letters for photo opportunities.

Pride-themed LEDs, projections, and rainbow rink board ads will be featured in the arena, along with performances from singer/songwriter Sarah Thompson, DJ Skylar Love, and DJ O Show.

“Canucks Sports & Entertainment believe that Hockey Is for Everyone,” the team said in a press release. “CSE is proud to welcome and support any teammate, coach, or fan who brings passion and energy to our community. It is important that everyone, from fans to teammates and coaches, feel welcome and supported enjoying the game we love, regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, colour, religion, or disability.”

Encompassing the city of Vancouver and its diversity, understand all of the details behind the #Canucks Pride logo, designed by artist Mio (@flyerswitch). 🌈 pic.twitter.com/KxnOjDTVbZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2024

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a very important cause to our entire organization,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “We are excited about the activities planned that allow us to show our support and raise awareness and understanding in our community. Hockey is for everyone, and we look forward to coming together and celebrating these important values with our fans.”