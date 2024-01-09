Never underestimate the power of Canucks Nation.

The Vancouver Canucks have had a spectacular start to the season thus far, sitting near the top of the NHL standings near the midway point of the year.

They’ve been buoyed by some great individual performances and those players are now being recognized by fans who are pushing to get them into the NHL All-Star Game. The early results of the NHL All-Star Fan Vote were revealed today and as it stands right now, Canucks fans could be voting an additional four players into the game.

#Canucks fans are going to push Pettersson, Miller, Boeser, AND Demko into the All-Star Game, aren’t they?

🗳️🗳️🗳️🗳️ pic.twitter.com/DEbnPlOryg — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 9, 2024

Defenceman Quinn Hughes has already been selected for the All-Star Game as he was one of the first 32 players named. Hughes has had a spectacular season thus far, leading all defencemen in points.

The final 12 players and goalies that will be joining the already-named players are being determined by a fan vote. The early results of the voting have been revealed and it looks like Vancouver fans are going above and beyond to get their players in.

Thatcher Demko is currently the top vote-getter among all players. He has 788,278 votes, a whopping 348,068 votes ahead of the next closest goalie. The American-born player is second in the NHL in wins.

The Canucks also currently have three forwards that would make the All-Star Game if the voting were to end today. They are Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and J.T. Miller. All three have been playing on the same line over the past couple games with devastating results.

Pettersson and Miller rank in the top eight leaguewide for points so far this year and Boeser is tied for fifth in goals.

You can find the full results of the NHL All-Star Game Voting as of January 9 below with all Canucks players in italics. The eight skaters and four goalies with the most votes will be elected to the All-Star Game by fans.

Skaters

William Nylander, Toronto, 744,990

Cale Makar, Colorado, 664,394

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 567,917

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver, 518,168

Mitchell Marner, Toronto, 457,900

J.T. Miller, Vancouver, 452,451

Brock Boeser, Vancouver, 383,954

Artemi Panarin*, NY Rangers, 362,210

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado, 342,193

Zach Hyman, Edmonton, 307,085

Morgan Rielly, Toronto, 216,416

John Tavares, Toronto, 212,858

Luke Hughes, NJ Devils, 192,627

Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers, 176,177

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton, 174,414

*opted out of the All-Star Game

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver, 788,278

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida, 440,210

Jeremy Swayman, Boston, 381,270

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado, 350,179

Linus Ullmark, Boston, 350,140

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota, 328,632

Adin Hill, Vegas, 256,477

Juuse Saros, Nashville, 254,113

This year’s NHL All-Star Game will take place in Toronto on Saturday, February 3. Votes can continue to be made until midnight on Thursday through X or at NHL.com/vote.