NHL reveals list of players named to 2024 All-Star Game

The NHL has begun revealing names of players that have been named to the All-Star Game, taking place February 1-3 in Toronto.

A grand total of 48 players will participate in NHL All-Star Weekend, with the first 32 names revealed today — one for every team. An additional 12 players will be named via a fan vote at a later date.

Eastern Conference All-Stars were named first, with players from the West still to come:

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Mat Barzal (New York Islanders)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers)

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

The Eastern Conference list is highlighted by Sidney Crosby, who is still scoring at better than a point per game pace at age 36. His longtime rival Alex Ovechkin wasn’t named an All-Star today, despite leading the Washington Capitals in points (24).

The top Eastern Conference scorers not named include William Nylander and Artemi Panarin, who each have 51 points. Auston Matthews (45 points) got the Toronto Maple Leafs nod over Nylander, while star goalie Igor Shesterkin was choice from the New York Rangers instead of Panarin.

Players will be divided into four teams via a draft, for the three-on-three tournament. The Skills Competition will look drastically different too.

More to come…