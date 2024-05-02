Canucks fans sell out Rogers Arena for Game 6 viewing party



Despite the game being more than 3,000 kilometres away, Vancouver Canucks fans are going to fill Rogers Arena in support of their team on Friday.

The team is hosting a viewing party for fans in Vancouver who want to watch Game 6 with a lively atmosphere.

Tickets were made available for $15 and they’ve completely sold out more than 24 hours before puck drop. All the money raised from ticket sales goes towards the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Ticketmaster is showing no available seats at all throughout the arena. A Canucks spokesperson confirmed with Daily Hive that all sections have been opened and sold, although there is still a small number of tickets that will be released.

Fans at the viewing party will get the chance to experience a rocking arena atmosphere for much cheaper than attending a home game. The team still does the same introduction, all of the same contests and giveaways, and the same in-game entertainment elements.

The @Rogers Away Game Viewing Party for tomorrow's game is SOLD OUT‼️ We can't wait to hear you cheering us on back at home all the way from Nashville! pic.twitter.com/YEAcZLIyZj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 2, 2024

On Friday, people at the arena will also have access to cheaper concession prices, including popcorn, domestic beer, and hot dogs, all for $6.99.

The team put on a similar event for Game 3, and more than 11,000 fans showed up. The Canucks won that game 2-1.

You’d think there was an actual playoff game happening here… 11,000 tickets sold for a viewing party at Rogers Arena. All tickets $15, the proceeds going to Canucks for Kids Fund @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/GQJfXHkTwe — Alissa Thibault (@AlissaMThibault) April 27, 2024

The puck drops at 4 pm PT on Friday, and doors will open at Rogers Arena for the watch party an hour before.

The Canucks will have another chance at advancing to the second round after losing a potential elimination game on Tuesday. They’ve won both games at Bridgestone Arena so far during this series.

If the Canucks don’t manage to finish the job on Friday, that sets up a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday night back in Vancouver.