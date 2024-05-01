

The Vancouver Canucks are hosting another playoff watch party for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators.

While the team will be on the road playing in Nashville, Rogers Arena will host thousands of fans who want a better experience than watching at home. Over 11,000 fans attended the last one held at the arena.

The game starts at 4 pm PT on Friday, although the arena will open an hour before puck drop. A feed from Nashville of the game will be shown on the big screen.

Concession prices are changed for these games as domestic beer, popcorn, and hot dogs will be sold for $6.99, a lower price than you’ll find at normal Canucks games.

Tickets to the Game 6 viewing party cost $15 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Canucks for Kids Fund.

“The response and reaction from fans who attended the first Rogers Away Game Viewing Party showed us that Canucks fans are so excited for every minute of playoff action,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, through a press release. “It’s time to fill Rogers Arena, welcome everyone in, and wave those towels.”

The experience at the viewing party will be very similar to that of a normal game with PA announcer Al Murdoch, Fin the mascot, and others providing that game-day feel. The team will also be running all of the normal contests and giveaways.

The Canucks are looking to clinch their ticket to the second round. They failed to do so last night as they lost 2-1 to the Predators at home. If they can’t get the job done in Game 6, that’ll set up a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday.