Only one team ever has fewer shots than Canucks over five playoff games

The Vancouver Canucks have the Nashville Predators on the brink of elimination despite playing far from their best hockey.

In fact, despite their success, the Canucks are nearly setting records for offensive futility. They have managed the second-fewest shots on net through the first five games of any postseason series in NHL history.

Canucks 92 shots on goal are the 2nd fewest in NHL history through the first 5 games of any postseason series — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 1, 2024

This is actually an improvement on where they were after the first four games, as they ranked dead last in NHL history.

The Canucks are averaging just 18.26 shots-per-60-minutes at five-on-five through this series, by far the lowest among all playoff teams. The next closest team is the Vegas Golden Knights at 24.38 shots.

While at the start of the series, the Predators were doing a good job at fronting Canucks shooters and blocking shots, that hasn’t been happening as much over the past few games.

The Canucks and Predators have a very similar number of blocked shots throughout this series, and neither team is in the top 10 in blocks-per-60 minutes among just playoff teams.

“We’re trying to hit the backdoor a lot, and we’re missing that a lot,” said head coach Rick Tocchet after the team’s Game 5 loss. “You either have got to reposition yourself or just shoot the puck on the net.”

“Keep the pucks low, too; I think we’re shooting the pucks too high in Saros’ glove.”

When the Canucks have tested Predators goalie Juuse Saros, he hasn’t been exceptional. While he made a few big saves in Game 5, Saros ranks 19th of the 23 goalies who have appeared in the playoffs in save percentage.

With two more chances to eliminate the Predators, the Canucks need to find a way to get more pucks on net.

The only players on the roster averaging more than two shots per game are J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. While those two have been responsible for much of the team’s success thus far, they need more support to reach the next stage.