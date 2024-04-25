

The ice will be empty, but Rogers Arena is filling up for tomorrow’s Vancouver Canucks playoff game.

The Canucks are in Nashville, where they’ll play the Predators in Game 3 of their series at 4:30 pm PT.

The largest viewing party in the city will be held at Rogers Arena. Tickets are $15, with proceeds benefitting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

The event appears to be popular with Canucks fans, who have already snapped up every available seat in the lower bowl, which has a capacity of around 9,000, according to a team spokesperson. The Canucks have responded by opening up sections of the upper bowl.

Doors open one hour ahead of time, with the Canucks saying fans will be “entertained just like a Canucks home playoff game.”

There will be a pre-game show, a siren crank, and white towels for fans to wave. PA announcer Al Murdoch will be there, as will the team’s in-game hosts and team mascot Fin.

There’ll also be live music, contests, giveaways, and face painting for fans to enjoy.

No Game 4 party because of Justin Timberlake

A Monday Justin Timberlake concert is the reason why there isn’t a viewing party scheduled for Sunday at Rogers Arena for Game 4.

Unlike Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, Vancouver isn’t hosting outdoor viewing parties during the playoffs.

There is an option for fans in Delta, as well as the Hollywood Theatre in Kits.