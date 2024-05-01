Canucks give shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh and they did it in Punjabi



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Who knew the Vancouver Canucks were bilingual?

South Asian fans were excited to see the local hockey team’s shoutout for Diljit Dosanjh, which the Canucks did in Punjabi.

“Vibe Teri Meri Mildi Aa,” the Canucks posted on social media in response to the Indian singer rocking a Canucks jacket. That loosely translates to “our vibes match,” which are lyrics to Dosanjh’s song, “Vibe.”

The 40-year-old megastar was the first Punjabi artist to headline at BC Place, which he sold out over the weekend. His Dil-luminati North American tour is expected to make history as the largest Punjabi show outside of India.

“I love the people, culture, and overall vibe that I feel every time I find myself there,” Dosanjh said about his travels to Canada in a recent interview with Daily Hive. “I was amazed to discover such a strong fanbase and sense of community here during my 2022 tour.”

Here’s a sample of the reaction from fans to the Canucks shoutout:

Greatest tweet ever 👍🏽 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) May 1, 2024

Getting in before this breaks the internet — Blogtrot (@BlogTrot) May 1, 2024

Matching vibes! Yay! 😀 — TheTaoOfOat (@TheTaoOfOat) May 1, 2024

Wow! — Gurj Jaswal (@gurj_jaswal) May 1, 2024

Goated — MB 💭 (@MBassi22) May 1, 2024

AYOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Captain Clutch (@sportsjunkie001) May 1, 2024