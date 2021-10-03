It's official! Canucks re-sign Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks fans can finally breathe easy: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are returning to town.

After being reported earlier this week that the contracts were just around the corner, the Canucks made it official on Sunday.

Pettersson’s contract is a three-year deal worth $7.35 million per season, while Hughes is on a six-year deal worth $7.85 million per year.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered.

The duo had spent parts of the offseason hanging out at the University of Michigan, Hughes’ alma mater, while working out together on and off the ice.

“We’re extremely pleased to have agreed to terms with both Quinn and Elias,” said Canucks GM Jim Benning. “Quinn has emerged as one of the premier young defencemen in the league, and we’re happy that we were able to make a deal that keeps him in Vancouver long-term. Elias is an exceptional offensive player whose speed and skill are complimented by a strong work ethic and desire to win. Both players will continue to be important parts of this team moving forward.”

The Canucks play in a preseason game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at 4 pm PT at Rogers Arena, but it’s unlikely either new signing suits up due to having not yet practiced with the team.

After tonight, the Canucks have two preseason games remaining against Edmonton and one against Seattle, so it’s likely that Hughes and Pettersson will feature in one or more of those.

In 26 games last year with Vancouver, Pettersson notched 10 goals and 11 assists for a total of 21 points. Meanwhile, Hughes played all 56 contests for the Canucks, putting up three goals and 38 assists for a total of 41 points.

Hughes finished third in team scoring, while Pettersson finished sixth despite missing more than half the season.

The Canucks regular season kicks off on October 13 against the Edmonton Oilers.