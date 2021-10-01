Canucks agree to new deals with Pettersson and Hughes: report

We have a deal.

Well, two deals, actually.

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up both of their star restricted free agents, agreeing to terms with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, as well as Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger from TSN.

Pettersson will sign a three-year deal worth $7.35 million per season, the trio are reporting, while Hughes is set to sign a six-year deal worth $7.85 million. Combined, they’ll receive $69.15 million.

Pettersson: 3x$7.35M. Hughes 6x$7.85M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2021

As per myself and @DarrenDreger, the Canucks have agreed to terms and AAV on Pettersson and Hughes. But deals still to be finalized.

Here are the deals, per sources: Pettersson, three x $7.35M AAV

Hughes, six x $7.85M AAV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 1, 2021

Hughes will be able to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of his contract, in which the Canucks are buying one UFA-eligible season. Pettersson will be a restricted free agent after his deal expires.

Pettersson and Hughes, who have been working out together with the University of Michigan hockey team, will arrive in Vancouver tomorrow according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Pettersson and Hughes expected in Vancouver tomorrow. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 1, 2021

The Canucks play their third preseason game tonight in Calgary. Vancouver’s first preseason game at Rogers Arena is set for Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.