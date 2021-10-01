Canucks say Travis Hamonic won't be opting out of this season

Travis Hamonic is not opting out of the 2021-22 NHL season.

Today was the deadline for players to decide to opt out due to reasons related to COVID-19, which the Vancouver Canucks defenceman was reportedly contemplating.

“We’ve received confirmation that Travis Hamonic will not be opting out this season,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a media release posted to social media. “He remains at home, dealing with some personal matters. We continue to support him, and out of respect for the situation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Hamonic has been missing from training camp and preseason, in what has been widely believed to be vaccine related. Benning previously said that his team will be fully vaccinated by the first game of the season, and that the team has a strict policy in place.

Had Hamonic opted out, he would have not received the $3 million he is due to earn this season. NHL players that are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to cross the border this season. Players will also be deducted pay for any games they miss due to government restrictions relating to being not fully vaccinated.