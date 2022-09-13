Canucks reveal list of prospects playing at Young Stars this weekend

Hockey season is here.
While many Vancouver Canucks players have already arrived in town and are skating together at Scotia Barn in Burnaby, the team’s prospects are preparing to head to Penticton.
The Young Stars Classic is back, beginning on Friday, with a total of 26 players scheduled to report to the South Okanagan Events Centre. The roster includes 15 forwards, eight defencemen, and three goaltenders.
The list of prospects includes recent free agent signings Arshdeep Bains and Nils Åman. Linus Karlsson, who finished second in the Swedish Hockey League in goals last season, will also be present.
Four of the six players chosen by the Canucks at the most recent NHL Draft won’t be in attendance due to commitments with their club teams, including first-rounder Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and the other Elias Pettersson.
Goaltender Ty Young (fifth-round pick) and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev (seventh-round pick) are the lone members of the 2022 draft class set to be in attendance.
Danila Klimovich, who the Canucks picked in the second round in 2021, will suit up in Penticton after playing in Abbotsford last season. Arturs Silovs, who played 10 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, is a goaltender to keep an eye on.
Forwards
|Name
|No.
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown
|2021-22 club
|Nils Åman
|88
|6’2″
|179
|Avesta, SWE
|Leksands IF (SHL)
|Arshdeep Bains
|80
|6’2″
|184
|Surrey, BC
|Red Deer (WHL)
|
Carson Focht
|
45
|
6’0″
|
180
|
Regina, SK
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Kalamazoo (ECHL)
|
Marc Gatcomb
|
84
|
6’2″
|
195
|
Woburn, MA
|U. Connecticut (NCAA)
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Justin Gill
|58
|6’1″
|192
|St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|Linus Karlsson
|94
|6’1″
|178
|Eksjö, SWE
|Skellefteå AIK (SHL)
|Danila Klimovich
|46
|6’2″
|202
|Pinsk, BLR
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Evan Konyen
|61
|5’10”
|170
|Newmarket, ON
|Sudbury (OHL)
|Connor Lockhart
|48
|5’9″
|161
|Ottawa, ON
|Erie (OHL)
|Max Namestnikov
|72
|5’8″
|175
|Royal Oak, MI
|Sarnia (OHL)
|Tristen Nielsen
|83
|5’10”
|192
|Fort St. John, BC
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|
Simon Pinard
|
82
|
5’11”
|
179
|
Drummondville, QC
|Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|Michael Regush
|71
|6’1″
|211
|Surrey, BC
|Miami (OH) (NCAA)
|Cole Shepard
|51
|5’10”
|170
|Vancouver, BC
|Vanouver (WHL)
|Chase Wouters
|42
|6’0″
|194
|North Battleford, SK
|Abbotsford (AHL)
Defencemen
|Name
|No.
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown
|2021-22 club
|
Matt Anderson
|
56
|
6’0″
|
194
|
Shakopee, MN
|Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|South Carolina (ECHL)
|Alex Kannok Leipert
|63
|6’0″
|200
|Regina, SK
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Kirill Kudryavtsev
|29
|5’11”
|200
|Yaroslavl, RUS
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON (OHL)
|Dylan MacPherson
|59
|6’3″
|190
|Redcliff, AB
|Wheeling (ECHL)
|Chad Nychuk
|78
|6’1″
|194
|Rossburn, MB
|Brandon (WHL)
|Quinn Schmiemann
|49
|6’2″
|185
|Wilcox, SK
|Kamloops (WHL)
|Jackson van de Leest
|50
|6’6″
|225
|Kelowna, BC
|Red Deer (WHL)
|Jett Woo
|52
|6’0″
|205
|Winnipeg, MB
|Abbotsford (AHL)
Goaltenders
|Name
|No.
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown
|2021-22 club
|Brett Brochu
|75
|5’11”
|161
|Windsor, ON
|London (OHL)
|
Arturs Silovs
|
31
|
6’4″
|
203
|
Riga, LAT
|Abbotsford (AHL)
|Trois-Rivières (ECHL)
|Ty Young
|85
|6’3″
|181
|Coaldale, AB
|Prince George (WHL)
Schedule
The Canucks will be joined by the other three Western Canadian NHL teams in Penticton: Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. Vancouver plays Friday against the Flames, Sunday versus the Jets, and Monday against the Oilers.
On-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public to attend, the Canucks announced. Single-game tickets are still available for purchase, starting at $26 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
|Game
|Matchup
|Date
|Time (PT)
|Game 1
|Winnipeg vs Edmonton
|Fri, Sep 16
|4:00 PM
|Game 2
|Calgary vs Vancouver
|Fri, Sep 16
|7:30 PM
|Game 3
|Calgary vs Edmonton
|Sat, Sep 17
|7:30 PM
|Game 4
|Vancouver vs Winnipeg
|Sun, Sep 18
|2:00 PM
|Game 5
|Winnipeg vs Calgary
|Mon, Sep 19
|11:00 AM
|Game 6
|Vancouver vs Edmonton
|Mon, Sep 19
|2:30 PM
Still no radio rights deal
Will Sportsnet 650 still be the “home of the Canucks?”
Remarkably, in mid-September, we still don’t have an answer.
All games during the Young Stars Tournament will be streamed live on Canucks.com, the team announced. As it stands right now, that’s the only place you’ll be able to catch the games if you’re not at the rink. That’s because the Canucks still don’t have a radio partner.
Training camp begins in just 10 days, with the puck dropping on Canucks preseason games just two days later.