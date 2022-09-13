Canucks reveal list of prospects playing at Young Stars this weekend

Hockey season is here.

While many Vancouver Canucks players have already arrived in town and are skating together at Scotia Barn in Burnaby, the team’s prospects are preparing to head to Penticton.

The Young Stars Classic is back, beginning on Friday, with a total of 26 players scheduled to report to the South Okanagan Events Centre. The roster includes 15 forwards, eight defencemen, and three goaltenders.

The list of prospects includes recent free agent signings Arshdeep Bains and Nils Åman. Linus Karlsson, who finished second in the Swedish Hockey League in goals last season, will also be present.

Four of the six players chosen by the Canucks at the most recent NHL Draft won’t be in attendance due to commitments with their club teams, including first-rounder Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and the other Elias Pettersson.

Goaltender Ty Young (fifth-round pick) and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev (seventh-round pick) are the lone members of the 2022 draft class set to be in attendance.

Danila Klimovich, who the Canucks picked in the second round in 2021, will suit up in Penticton after playing in Abbotsford last season. Arturs Silovs, who played 10 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, is a goaltender to keep an eye on.

Forwards

Name No. Ht Wt Hometown 2021-22 club Nils Åman 88 6’2″ 179 Avesta, SWE Leksands IF (SHL) Arshdeep Bains 80 6’2″ 184 Surrey, BC Red Deer (WHL) Carson Focht 45 6’0″ 180 Regina, SK Abbotsford (AHL) Kalamazoo (ECHL) Marc Gatcomb 84 6’2″ 195 Woburn, MA U. Connecticut (NCAA) Abbotsford (AHL) Justin Gill 58 6’1″ 192 St-Joseph-du-Lac, QC Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Linus Karlsson 94 6’1″ 178 Eksjö, SWE Skellefteå AIK (SHL) Danila Klimovich 46 6’2″ 202 Pinsk, BLR Abbotsford (AHL) Evan Konyen 61 5’10” 170 Newmarket, ON Sudbury (OHL) Connor Lockhart 48 5’9″ 161 Ottawa, ON Erie (OHL) Max Namestnikov 72 5’8″ 175 Royal Oak, MI Sarnia (OHL) Tristen Nielsen 83 5’10” 192 Fort St. John, BC Abbotsford (AHL) Simon Pinard 82 5’11” 179 Drummondville, QC Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) Gatineau (QMJHL) Michael Regush 71 6’1″ 211 Surrey, BC Miami (OH) (NCAA) Cole Shepard 51 5’10” 170 Vancouver, BC Vanouver (WHL) Chase Wouters 42 6’0″ 194 North Battleford, SK Abbotsford (AHL)

Defencemen

Name No. Ht Wt Hometown 2021-22 club Matt Anderson 56 6’0″ 194 Shakopee, MN Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) South Carolina (ECHL) Alex Kannok Leipert 63 6’0″ 200 Regina, SK Abbotsford (AHL) Kirill Kudryavtsev 29 5’11” 200 Yaroslavl, RUS Sault Ste. Marie, ON (OHL) Dylan MacPherson 59 6’3″ 190 Redcliff, AB Wheeling (ECHL) Chad Nychuk 78 6’1″ 194 Rossburn, MB Brandon (WHL) Quinn Schmiemann 49 6’2″ 185 Wilcox, SK Kamloops (WHL) Jackson van de Leest 50 6’6″ 225 Kelowna, BC Red Deer (WHL) Jett Woo 52 6’0″ 205 Winnipeg, MB Abbotsford (AHL)

Goaltenders

Name No. Ht Wt Hometown 2021-22 club Brett Brochu 75 5’11” 161 Windsor, ON London (OHL) Arturs Silovs 31 6’4″ 203 Riga, LAT Abbotsford (AHL) Trois-Rivières (ECHL) Ty Young 85 6’3″ 181 Coaldale, AB Prince George (WHL)

Schedule

The Canucks will be joined by the other three Western Canadian NHL teams in Penticton: Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. Vancouver plays Friday against the Flames, Sunday versus the Jets, and Monday against the Oilers.

On-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public to attend, the Canucks announced. Single-game tickets are still available for purchase, starting at $26 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

Game Matchup Date Time (PT) Game 1 Winnipeg vs Edmonton Fri, Sep 16 4:00 PM Game 2 Calgary vs Vancouver Fri, Sep 16 7:30 PM Game 3 Calgary vs Edmonton Sat, Sep 17 7:30 PM Game 4 Vancouver vs Winnipeg Sun, Sep 18 2:00 PM Game 5 Winnipeg vs Calgary Mon, Sep 19 11:00 AM Game 6 Vancouver vs Edmonton Mon, Sep 19 2:30 PM

Still no radio rights deal

Will Sportsnet 650 still be the “home of the Canucks?”

Remarkably, in mid-September, we still don’t have an answer.

All games during the Young Stars Tournament will be streamed live on Canucks.com, the team announced. As it stands right now, that’s the only place you’ll be able to catch the games if you’re not at the rink. That’s because the Canucks still don’t have a radio partner.

Training camp begins in just 10 days, with the puck dropping on Canucks preseason games just two days later.