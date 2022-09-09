5 more PTO candidates for the Canucks to consider

Unless your name is Erik Gudbranson, 2022 wasn’t a banner offseason for being an NHL free agent.

The flat salary cap has squeezed teams across the NHL. Because of that, there are still a number of quality free agents still looking for work.

Some of them have had to settle for pro tryout contracts. That’s what Danny DeKeyser did today, inking a PTO with the Vancouver Canucks. Calvin de Haan (Carolina Hurricanes) and Zach Aston-Reese (Toronto Maple Leafs) also signed PTOs.

Consider this. We posted about 21 former Canucks who were available prior to free agency. As of writing, 11 of them remain unsigned.

While the Canucks are unlikely to invite Loui Eriksson to training camp, here are seven other players who could be a candidate for PTO.

1. Victor Rask

2021-22 Stats (MIN/SEA) : 47 GP, 9 G, 12 A, 21 PTS

: 47 GP, 9 G, 12 A, 21 PTS Position: Centre

Earlier in the offseason, we wrote about NHLers with ties to Jim Rutherford who could potentially join the Canucks.

Well, a number of them are still available as well, including Victor Rask.

Drafted by Rutherford and the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2011, Rask has now played more than 500 NHL games for three different teams. He’s coming off of a six-year deal that paid him $4 million per season.

While he was overpaid for the duration of the contract, Rask has proven to be a decent bottom-six centre with some experience killing penalties. He also posted four goals and eight points in 18 games for the Seattle Kraken last season.

2. Dominik Simon

2021-22 Stats (PIT/ANA) : 72 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 PTS

: 72 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 PTS Position: Centre

Sometimes, boring is a good thing.

There’s not much flash in Dominik Simon’s game, but he is a defensively responsible player who can drive possession.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, Simon’s 58.8% shot attempt differential was one of the best marks among Penguins skaters. He achieved that despite starting the majority of his shifts in the defensive zone.

3. Riley Nash

2021-22 Stats (WPG/ARI/TBL) : 49 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 PTS

: 49 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 PTS Position: Centre

Riley Nash had as many points as he had team changes last season.

After being signed by the Winnipeg Jets to start the 2021-22 season, Nash was placed on waivers in December and claimed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Arizona Coyotes then claimed Nash off waivers from the Lightning in January, but later traded Nash back to the Lightning at the trade deadline for future considerations.

Phew.

Nash didn’t score in 49 games, but played a defensively responsible role at the NHL level, something he’s done throughout his career. The right-shot centre did torch the American League in limited action, with 10 goals and 18 points in 17 games for Tampa’s AHL squad.

4. Anton Stralman

2021-22 Stats (ARI): 75 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 PTS

75 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 PTS Position: Defenceman

Swedish defenceman Anton Stralman might be nearing the end of his career, but he proved last season that he still has some gas left in the tank.

Stralman was one of the top defencemen on a terrible Arizona Coyotes squad last season. The 21:20 of ice time he averaged per game last season was the most he’s played since he was a top-four fixture with the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2017-18.

While he lacks some size, the 35-year-old is a capable right-shot defenceman who could provide the Canucks with depth for the upcoming season.

5. Michael Stone

2021-22 Stats (CGY) : 11 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS

: 11 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 PTS Position: Defenceman

Considering the price to acquire right-shot defencemen this offseason, it’s mildly surprising that Michael Stone remains unsigned.

The 32-year-old has limitations, and he isn’t much more than a seventh defender. That being said, he did step into nine playoff games, scoring two goals and three assists for the Calgary Flames, where he was on the ice for a whopping eight goals for, and only two goals against.

Stone spent the last three seasons playing on one-year deals, making the league minimum with the Flames.