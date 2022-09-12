Luongo playing defence in Canucks-filled Hall of Fame legends game

The Hall of Fame Legends Classic will have a distinct Canucks flavour to it this year.
That’s for good reason, as three former Vancouver Canucks players are being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall.
The Sedins and Luongo, along with Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie, will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday, November 14 in Toronto. That’ll conclude four days of events, including the Hockey Hall of Fame Game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins on November 11, the inductee fan forum on November 12, and the Legends Classic on November 13.
And those list of events doesn’t include the Saturday night game between the Canucks and Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
A total of 10 former Canucks players have been added to the Legends Classic, including six members of the 2011 Stanley Cup finalist team — so you know there’ll be no shortage of chirping.
Luongo will be suiting up, but not as a goalie. He’ll be playing defence, the Hall of Fame announced via Twitter. Luongo’s former goaltending partner, Cory Schneider, will be strapping on the pads, however.
Henrik and Daniel Sedin will line up as forwards, while Kevin Bieksa and Dan Hamhuis are playing defence.
Other former Canucks featured in the game will include Ed Jovanovski, Mats Sundin, Bryan McCabe, and Gary Leeman.
Current Canucks assistant GM Cammi Granato, a Hall of Fame inductee in 2010, will also be featured in the game.
The Class of 2022 will receive its official honoured member blazers at centre ice in a pre-game ceremony.
Here’s the full list of players that have committed to playing so far:
Forwards
- Eric Lindros
- Mats Sundin
- Daniel Alfredsson
- Daniel Sedin
- Henrik Sedin
- Cammi Granato
- Jayna Hefford
- Rane Carnegie (Herb Carnegie’s grandson)
- Wendel Clark
- John LeClair
- Gary Leeman
- Mikael Renberg
- Jason Spezza
- Vicky Sunohara
- Pierre Turgeon
Defenders
- Roberto Luongo
- Kevin Bieksa
- Tessa Bonhomme
- Dan Hamhuis
- Al Iafrate
- Ed Jovanovski
- Tomas Kaberle
- Bryan McCabe
- Chris Phillips
Goaltenders
- Brian Boucher
- Cory Schneider
