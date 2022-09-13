Eddie Lack billboard spotted near Canucks' home arena

It appears Eddie Lack’s new career is converging with his old career.

The popular ex-Canucks goalie, who hasn’t played a professional hockey game since the 2018-19 season, is a real estate advisor in Scottsdale, Arizona now.

“It’s a lot of paperwork and talking on the phone,” Lack told Daily Hive shortly after announcing his retirement from pro hockey more than two years ago.

“It’s for sure been an adjustment not waking up at 8:30 for morning skate and just relaxing the rest of the day. It’s actually work, but it’s been fun so far.”

With the Canada-USA border now open to travellers, the 34-year-old former Canucks goalie appears to be turning his attention to Vancouver-based real estate investors.

More than one billboard with Lack’s face on it has been spotted around Vancouver, including one that is just steps away from Rogers Arena near the corner of Expo Boulevard and Carrall Street — beside the Dunsmuir Viaduct. Another billboard was also spotted on Grandview Highway near Kaslo Street.

“Eddie Lack is back! Ready to turn rain into sunshine?” reads the billboard, which is an ad for Lack & Long Luxury Real Estate, and has a golf course and pool pictured.

Lack played a memorable 82 regular season games for the Canucks over two seasons, in 2013-14 and 2014-15. His time with the Canucks included a controversial decision to start him over Roberto Luongo in the Heritage Classic by former head coach John Tortorella, as well as an impressive run of play to lead the Canucks to the playoffs in 2015.

Lack became a fan favourite that year, with chants of “Eddie Eddie” regularly filling Rogers Arena.

“I’m not sure why we got that special bond, but somehow it kind of just happened,” Lack told Daily Hive of his relationship with Canucks fans back in 2020. “I’m extremely grateful for what I was able to experience during my time in Vancouver. It’s definitely something that I’m going to remember and cherish for the rest of my life.”