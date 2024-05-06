Vancouver might hold Canucks playoff viewing parties after all



They’re saying there’s a chance.

Twelve days after Mayor Ken Sim explained why Vancouver Canucks playoff viewing parties weren’t being held, it seems the City of Vancouver may change its mind.

“We have to be incredibly responsible and thoughtful. We have a history of 1994 and 2011,” Sim said on April 25. “I would love to throw a party right now, but we have to be responsible.”

In a Monday morning press release, the City of Vancouver said it is “exploring potential public viewing opportunities” for the Canucks’ second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. The series begins in two days.

“The City is very aware of the high interest in places for community to come together to watch the Canucks,” the press release says. “The City and partners are exploring potential public viewing opportunities for Round 2 and beyond and we hope to have more to share in the coming week.”

Vancouver is an outlier in terms of large outdoor viewing parties during the playoffs. Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg just hosted successful events in their cities during the first round.

“Round 2, here we go! It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going,” Sim said in today’s press release. “Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

The Stanley Cup riot in 2011 began at a massive viewing party on Georgia Street. Viewing parties can be held more responsibly, as Toronto and Edmonton, in particular, have proved in recent years. Their events have a limited capacity in a fenced-off outdoor space with security checkpoints — much different than the free-for-all Vancouver had in 2011.

The challenge will be throwing together an event now with such a short time to plan it.

In the absence of an outdoor viewing party, the Canucks have hosted indoor watch parties at Rogers Arena for road games, with over 18,000 fans selling the building out on Friday. Other municipalities have held free events, though on a much smaller scale.