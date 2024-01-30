Canucks' Pettersson joins Hughes, Michael Bublé as All-Star captains

The Vancouver Canucks continue to take over the NHL All-Star Game.

It was announced this morning through a press release that star forward Elias Pettersson will be joining teammate Quinn Hughes as an assistant captain for the upcoming festivities. It should be a familiar spot for the Swedish star, as he occupies the same role on the Canucks.

Quinn was originally supposed to lead his team alongside his brother Jack, but the younger sibling has been ruled out of the event due to injury. While Jack will still be a co-captain and present in Toronto, the brothers will now have Pettersson by their side throughout the weekend.

The Swedish centre has 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points in 49 games this year. He’s on pace for 107 points, five better than the career high he set last season. Pettersson also won last year’s hardest shot competition.

Jack, Quinn, and Pettersson will be working with Michael Bublé to select their team during Thursday’s NHL All-Star Player Draft. There are three other Canucks — Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, and Thatcher Demko — who will be available in the player pool.

The other captaincy groups are made up of the following players and celebrities:

Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and Justin Bieber

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Tate McRae

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Will Arnett

The draft takes place at 3 pm PT on Thursday.

Jack’s withdrawal from the event also means New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt has been added to the All-Star player pool. In addition, Mathew Barzal will now compete in the redesigned skills competition due to Jack’s absence.

Miller, Quinn, and Pettersson will all be participating in the skills competition as well.

The Canucks are sending a franchise record number of representatives to the event as they have five players, along with their head coach, heading to Toronto.