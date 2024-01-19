Five Vancouver Canucks players, plus head coach Rick Tocchet, are going to the NHL All-Star Game next month.

But that’s not all the Vancouver content heading to Toronto.

Michael Bublé will be part of the All-Star festivities, according to Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff. He’ll serve as co-captain with Quinn Hughes, and the two will presumably be front and centre during the All-Star player draft on February 1.

Hearing @MichaelBuble and #Canucks’ Quinn Hughes will be announced as co-captains for 2024 NHL All-Star Game. — Matt Larkin (@MLarkinHockey) January 19, 2024

The NHL is reverting to the player draft this year, meaning that teammates could become foes during the four-team three-on-three tournament.

Hughes and Bublé could have some difficult decisions to make, like which Canuck do they pick first? Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Thatcher Demko were voted in by the fans last week.

Then there’s Quinn’s brother Jack Hughes, who is also an All-Star this season.

Bublé, a native of Burnaby, is a massive hockey fan and loves the Canucks. He installed an ice rink in his home and once cancelled a concert to watch the Canucks play in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.