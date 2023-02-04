Vancouver Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson made his mark at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night.

The Canucks’ lone representative at the festivities became just the second forward in the last 22 years, and the first since Alex Ovechkin, to win the NHL’s Hardest Shot Challenge, a competition Shea Weber and Zdeno Chara dominated for years.

Pettersson fired a 103.2 mph slap shot, the faster of his two in the competition, opening the event before Josh Morrissey and Seth Jones fired shots below 100mph. Fellow Swede Rasmus Dahlin came close but couldn’t reach Pettersson’s marker with his 102.3 mph attempt, while Ovechkin’s top shot struck twine at 95.1 mph.

“The second one felt better than the first one, just tried to keep it low and lay everything into it,” Pettersson told Sportsnet’s Kevin Bieksa on the ice post-competition.

Pettersson finished second in the event as a rookie in 2020, ripping a 102.4 mph slapshot to finish behind Shea Weber while setting the second-fastest speed by a forward. The fastest ever came off the stick of Steven Stamkos in 2016 at 103.9 mph, before he also lost the title to Weber.

As for whether he thinks new Canucks coach Rick Tocchet may ask him to shoot more, well, maybe. ”

I think so; I mean, I’ll listen to whatever he says,” Pettersson added.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is Pettersson’s third, and his relationship with former Canucks captain Bo Horvat was centre stage on media day before taking the spotlight at the rink on Sunday.

Petey and Horvat going down on a 2-on-0 during the "tandem challenge" ☹️☹️☹️#Canucks pic.twitter.com/zZJKpHVJlU — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) February 4, 2023

Horvat offered his vote for Pettersson to take the Canucks’ captaincy on Thursday before the two skated next to each other as Pacific Division team members during the tandem challenge, with Horvat sporting an Islanders jersey for the first time.

The duo will take the ice for one last ride on Saturday in the NHL’s 3-on-3 All-Star Game tournament at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET.