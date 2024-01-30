Flames getting Tanev trade interest from more than 10 teams: report

The trade winds are blowing in Southern Alberta and Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy is sure to be one of the busiest men in hockey over the next few months.

With the Flames sitting five points out of a playoff spot and losing four of their last five heading into the All-Star break, it looks like the team might finally commit to being sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline.

One of the players that they are expected to dangle in a trade is defenceman Chris Tanev. On Monday, it was reported that the Flames had interest from both the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal added to this reporting on the Donnie and Dhali show yesterday, stating that Tanev is attracting trade interest from a lot more teams.

“I was told this morning 10-plus teams after Chris Tanev,” Dhaliwal said in an interview with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

The high interest in Tanev makes a lot of sense. Despite low offensive numbers, the 34-year-old has a sparkling reputation around the league as being one of the most responsible defensive players in the NHL.

Friedman added to that report by saying he thinks Tanev will want to go to a playoff team if he can. The Senators can’t offer that this season, but a team like the Vancouver Canucks could certainly give him a chance at a playoff run.

Tanev spent his first 10 NHL seasons on the West Coast with the Canucks. He is currently 26th all-time in games played with the Canucks at 514 and there is a recent history of the team making moves with the Flames after the Nikita Zadorov trade earlier this season.

If the interest in Tanev is indeed this large, it may mean that the Canucks would have to put together a larger offer than usual to convince the Flames to trade him within the division.

Friedman did say in the interview that the Canucks had to add an extra pick in the Zadorov trade because of this.

This is good news for Conroy and the rest of the Flames brass. If a bidding war ensues for Tanev, it will only up the asking price as the deadline approaches.