Canucks unveil Luongo Ring of Honour plans

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled some of the plans for Roberto Luongo’s upcoming induction into the team’s Ring of Honour. The big night is taking place on December 14 when the Florida Panthers come to town.

Some of the festivities planned include a special pre-game ceremony, a faceoff featuring both teams’ goalies, a bobblehead giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, and more in-game celebrations.

“We are excited to officially induct Roberto into the Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena,” said Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford in a press release. “This night will be a celebration of Roberto’s career and will give fans the opportunity to commemorate his time with the Vancouver Canucks as one of the legends of this franchise.”

The Canucks have already picked the location for Luongo’s plaque, although it’s currently covered by a banner.

Here is where Luongo's spot will be in the Canucks Ring of Honour. It's above the press box, in between Kurtenbach and Snepsts.

The Canucks have also revealed a special logo that will be used to commemorate the night. Merchandise featuring the Luongo logo is available for purchase at Vanbase.ca. Some of the highlights include a hoodie that can be purchased for $80 and a T-shirt that is available for $40.

The goalie played eight seasons with the Canucks and has the most wins and shutouts in team history. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class alongside his longtime teammates, the Sedin twins.

Luongo will be the eighth person, and second goalie, inducted into the Canucks’ Ring of Honour. The other seven are Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows.

The team announced that December 14 would be the big date earlier this year in September. Luongo also played 11 seasons for the Panthers and has more than double the number of wins than any other goalie in franchise history.