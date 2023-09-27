Canucks reveal Roberto Luongo's Ring of Honour induction date

The date is set. Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Vancouver Canucks’ Ring of Honour this season on December 14.

That’s when the Florida Panthers come to town, which was the most obvious date to pick given his current employment.

“We are glad to officially have a date set for Roberto’s incredibly well-deserved induction to the Canucks Ring of Honour,” said Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford. “He is one of the greatest players to ever represent this team and his legacy continues in Vancouver to this day. As proud as we are to recognize Roberto with this achievement, it is as much of an honour for the organization and our fans to be able to celebrate him again in our building.”

Luongo is the eighth player in Canucks history to get Ring of Honour status. He’ll be the first player to be inducted into the Ring of Honour in over four years.

Other members of the Ring of Honour include Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows, who was the last person inducted, on December 3, 2019.

Honouring one of the greats. On December 14th, as your Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers, Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honour! TICKETS | https://t.co/Qwe6uGIdEm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 27, 2023

A Hockey Hall of Famer and the best goaltender in Canucks history, there’s still plenty of debate about how the team should honour Luongo. Reaction to today’s social media post from Canucks fans was filled with demands to retire his No. 1 jersey.

The same calls came last year when the Canucks first announced that Luongo would be added to the Ring of Honour rather than joining the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Pavel Bure, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, and Stan Smyl in the rafters.

Luongo addressed the issue with fans last December when he and the Sedins were being honoured at Rogers Arena for their induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I know there’s a lot of debate about the Ring of Honour and the [retired number banner], but that stuff doesn’t matter to me,” Luongo said. “What matters to me is moments like tonight and sharing it with you guys. So thank you very much. I look forward to seeing you next year.”