Canucks unveil special Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour logo

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a special logo to commemorate Roberto Luongo’s upcoming induction into the team’s Ring of Honour.

The logo shows Luongo with his stick in the air superimposed against the number that he wore with the Canucks. The shot is from behind so you can read the nameplate on Luongo’s jersey.

#Canucks have unveiled the Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour logo. His jersey number seems very prominent. pic.twitter.com/A3Om2bwIsu — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 6, 2023

The team announced in November 2022 that Luongo would be named to the Ring of Honour. The big night finally happens in just over a week on December 14 when the Canucks take on the Florida Panthers, one of the goalie’s other former teams, at Rogers Arena.

Luongo played eight seasons with the Canucks and holds numerous franchise records. He’s played the second most games of any Canucks goalie, leads the franchise in all-time wins, has the most shutouts, and is second in goals-against average and save percentage.

He backstopped the team to an appearance in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

There is also new Luongo-themed merchandise that can be purchased at Vanbase.ca. Some of the highlights include a hoodie that costs $80, a T-shirt that costs $40, and a special puck that costs $20. All of the merchandise features the new special Luongo logo in some shape or form.

There are seven other people already in the Canucks Ring of Honour: Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows.

Luongo will therefore be the eighth member of the Ring of Honour and the second goalie to make it in.

This event is considered another one of the Canucks’ theme nights. The next one after Luongo is inducted into the Ring of Honour will take place on December 23 when the Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks. That night will be the team’s holiday celebration.