While the media spotlight in the NHL can be strong, it’s nothing compared to the paparazzi that follow the royal family. Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto learned that lesson the hard way due to an old photo he had with Meghan Markle.

Del Zotto explained during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he got involved with the British press during his time in Vancouver. It all started when he met Markle through Rick Hoffman, one of her co-stars on the TV show Suits.

“We had a picture of us together,” the former NHL player explained. “I think it was the three of us were out, I believe it was Soho House in Toronto. We had a drink before dinner.”

Little did he know that the innocent photo would result in some intense media scrutiny later on. Once Markle started her relationship with Prince Harry, the media began digging through her past for any interesting tidbits. They found the photo in question.

“Everyone is diving into her past, dating history, who she knows,” the former Canucks player said. “I started getting calls.”

Del Zotto wasn’t the only one to get calls. The paparazzi also started calling those close to him, trying to get anything they could run with.

“The British press is getting access to my mom’s cell phone asking ‘Hey, did your son and Meghan Markle have relations?’ My mom is like ‘What the f*ck is going on.'”

Eventually, the media pressure got to be so high that Del Zotto was fending off reporters after a Canucks practice at UBC.

“I’m walking out. Sure enough, this guy sprints over at me… ‘Did you have relations with Meghan Markle?’ I’m like ‘F*ck is this.’ Sure enough, four cars in the background with cameras,” the then-Canucks player explained on the podcast. “Pictures and video of me, the paparazzi back there. I sprint to my car. A bunch of the boys come out after ‘What is going on?’ I’m like, ‘Apparently I dated her.'”

The entire experience served as a wake-up call for the now-retired defenceman.

“That was a rude awakening for me. You’ve got to be careful who you’re friends with and what pictures you post out there because nothing ever happened but the paparazzi somehow found me and my mom.”

The rumours with Del Zotto are not the only connection between the former TV star and the Canucks. Markle and Prince Harry did make a surprise appearance at a Canucks game earlier this year. It was not the first Canucks contest that the Duchess of Sussex was in attendance for, as it turns out she attended at least one other game before becoming royalty.