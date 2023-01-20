Canucks unveil new Lunar New Year jersey they'll wear next week

Free the rabbit. Two days after unveiling a new third jersey, the Vancouver Canucks have revealed another new look featuring a new take on the Flying Skate logo.

The Canucks have unveiled their 2023 Lunar New Year jerseys to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. They’ll be worn in warmup prior to Tuesday’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 24.

A look at the #Canucks' Lunar New Year jersey for 2023, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. They're designed by Trevor Lai. Lunar New Year game is set for Tuesday against the Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/Mt2g13UM3P — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 20, 2023

The jersey was designed by award-winning artist Trevor Lai, who also designed last year’s Lunar New Year jersey, featuring a rabbit in place of the skate over the Canucks wordmark. There is also a shoulder patch, featuring The Lions mountain range from the North Shore, “encased in a traditional Chinese lantern symbolizing the Canucks shining light on the community and everyone in it.”

“The players will wear special warm-up jerseys uniting the Year of the Rabbit with the iconic Skate jersey to symbolize elements of speed, power, and good fortune,” the Canucks announced today. “The jerseys showcase a traditional Ruyi pattern (an ancient Chinese symbol) woven throughout the sweater and acting as a protective circle of good fortune.”

This is the fifth annual Lunar New Year Game hosted by the Canucks. The evening will be filled with many special activations to mark the occasion, including a special Lettuce Ceremony. There will also be a Canucks Night Market on the concourse, featuring local vendors, including Artbedo, Paige Jung, and Hons.

Other Lunar New Year festivities include:

Ceremonial puck drop with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim

Performances by Marie Hui, Chinatown funk band Son of James, Kyung Hee University Taekwondo School, AOE Dance Group, and Vancity Lion Dance

Special guest host Nhi Do

Prosperous Puck Drop game in Section 111

Members of the Canucks organization, including team mascot Fin, will also be taking part in the Chinatown Spring Festival Parade on Sunday, January 22.

“Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to participate in Vancouver’s Lunar New Year celebrations and to further connect with the community in an impactful way,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “This time-honoured tradition of welcoming spring and the good fortune of the new year is an important celebration for many Canucks fans across the province.”

The Lunar New Year jerseys will be put up for auction after the game. Fans can get their hands on limited-edition Lunar New Year merchandise (jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, pucks, pins, and keychains) online through Vanbase.ca or at the Canucks Team Store. Partial proceeds from sales will be donated to Elimin8hate and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. The Canucks for Kids Fund will also donate an additional $20,000 to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation to “assist with projects supporting the cultural and economic development of Vancouver’s Chinatown communities.”