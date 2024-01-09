Canucks’ Tyler Myers is even taller than his NBA-playing brother

Vancouver Canucks player Tyler Myers is not the only professional athlete in his family. The defenceman was cheered on by his brother Quinten Grimes at Madison Square Garden last night.

Despite playing in the NBA, where the average height is 6-foot-6, Grimes is actually the shorter of the two brothers. Myers stands at 6-foot-8, making him the tallest NHL player across the league at the moment. Grimes is just 6-foot-5, still tall compared to the general public, but below the average NBA height and shorter than his hockey-playing brother.

Grimes got to witness an exciting game as a fan as the Canucks beat the Rangers 6-3 in an entertaining battle.

Brotherly love. 🏒🏀 Tyler Myers met up with his brother and @nyknicks guard, Quentin Grimes, following tonight’s game in New York City. pic.twitter.com/9YNnXIdegw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 9, 2024

The shooting guard even sent the Canucks a message during the game, asking to be put in.

@Canucks put me in the game ! — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) January 9, 2024

When you add in the extra height afforded by playing with skates to Myers, his playing height balloons even higher. Skates typically add a few inches, meaning that he reaches near the seven-foot mark during games.

Grimes currently plays for the New York Knicks and is in the midst of his third NBA season. He’s started 18 of his team’s 33 games so far this year and is averaging 6.7 points per game. Last year, Grimes set a bunch of career highs as he played nearly 30 minutes per night and scored 11.3 points per game.

Myers and Grimes are half-brothers. Their mother, Tonja Stelly, was also at the Canucks game last night against the Rangers. While related, Myers grew up in Canada with his father, while Grimes grew up south of the border in Texas with Stelly.

While the Canucks got to take over Madison Square Garden yesterday, Grimes will play in the famous arena tonight as the Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers on the hardwood. Meanwhile, Myers will be playing in a different part of the state as the Canucks take on the New York Islanders. The puck drops for that game at 4:30 pm PT.