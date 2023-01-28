Canucks lose Lane Pederson for free on waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have lost forward Lane Pederson to waivers.

Pederson was claimed on Saturday by the Columbus Blue Jackets, less than 24 hours after the Blue Jackets were thumped 5-2 by the Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pederson had no points and one shot in 10:58 of ice time in the win.

Suffice it to say Columbus got a touch of revenge.

Vancouver placed Pederson on waivers Friday for the purpose of assigning him to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 games with the Canucks, and eight points (two goals, six assists) in 55 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, and Canucks.

He was originally acquired in late October alongside defenceman Ethan Bear from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 25-year-old winger, who holds a $750,000 cap hit, is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end.