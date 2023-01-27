Canucks offer up forward Lane Pederson for free on waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Lane Pederson on waivers.

Pederson has played just 10 games for the Canucks this season, scoring a goal and two assists. His demotion comes just hours after new head coach Rick Rocchet had him skating on the first line in practice alongside Elias Petterson and Andrei Kuzmenko.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Lane Pederson has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 27, 2023

Now, every NHL team will have a chance to add the 25-year-old winger, who holds a $750,000 cap hit and is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

It’s not Pederson’s first time on waivers, either. He cleared with the Carolina Hurricanes at the beginning of the season before playing 18 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, earning him an NHL call-up in December after scoring 17 goals against AHL opposition.

If he clears, Pederson will be assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, the team said.

The Canucks face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, looking to bounce back from a 6-1 shellacking against the Seattle Kraken in Tocchet’s second game behind the bench in what the coach called a “soft” effort.