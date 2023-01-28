Allvin believes Canucks have "good offer on the table" to Horvat

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin believes the Vancouver Canucks have a “good offer on the table” to captain Bo Horvat.

Horvat, whose six-year, $33 million contract is set to expire, can become an unrestricted free agent at the season’s end.

“Bo Horvat has been a Canuck for a long time. He’s been a captain here,” Allvin told Dan Riccio and Sat Shah on Canucks Central on Friday. “He put himself in a position here to be a UFA this summer, which means he can dictate where he wants to play, obviously the contract he wants to sign. I believe from our side, we believe we put a good offer on the table for Bo.

“I met with his agent Pat Morris here in my office before the game against Chicago (on Tuesday, January 24). Still talking to his agent. We’ll see where it goes.”

The Canucks had reportedly refused to meet with Morris.

Horvat is in the midst of the best season of his nine-year NHL career.

He’s matched his personal best with 31 goals, scored in just 49 games, and has 54 points — just seven back of his NHL career-high of 61 set in 2018-19.

“I believe we have taken our best shot, and the contract that we have on the table for Bo right now, I think, is a fair contract for what he’s done up until this year. But it’s certainly under market value for what he’s done this year,” Canucks president Jim Rutherford said last week.

“He’s had a career year, a career run, and he’s looking for his money. He deserves it. I don’t blame him.”

Horvat is reportedly one of several Canucks who could flood the trade market — alongside the likes of Brock Boeser, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko — prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. The New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars are the frontrunners to acquire Horvat via trade, according to Nick Kypreos.

It’s not assured, however, Horvat will hit the market, even despite the Canucks’ signing of forward Andrei Kuzmenko on Thursday to a two-year, $11 million deal. Vancouver has $74.5 million allocated to 15 contracts next season, according to Cap Friendly.

Kuzmenko’s signing won’t impact the team’s ability to sign Horvat, Allvin declared.

“Definitely not,” Allvin said. “I’m not going to put us in a situation where we’re not going to be compliant, that’s for sure. We obviously have different numbers we’re working on. No. Definitely not.”