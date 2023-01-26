Family of Kuzmenko writes heartfelt thank-you letter to Canucks, fans

The family of Andrei Kuzmenko is thanking the Vancouver Canucks organization and its fans after the team signed the pending unrestricted free-agent forward to a two-year contract extension.

Kuzmenko signed the deal, worth an average annual value of $5.5 million, on Thursday.

“The family of Vancouver Canucks player Andrei Kuzmenko would like to extend the following thank-yous,” started the note, tweeted by Kuzmenko’s agent Dan Milstein.

“First, to the fans of one of the most beautiful cities in the world for their warm hospitality towards our son. To Canucks management — for creating an environment for Andrei to succeed to the best of his abilities. To the coaching staff — for believing in our son, helping him grow professionally with the team and for helping him make the most of his opportunity with the Vancouver Canucks.

“We wish the Canucks success for the remainder of this season and the seasons ahead.”

A Thank you Letter from the family of Andrei Kuzmenko to the Vancouver Canucks.

The letter is signed with gratitude by Kuzmenko’s father, Alexander, mother Galina, sister Victoria Alt, and childhood friend Turpal Dadahanov.

Kuzmenko, from Russia, has 21 goals, 22 assists and a +4 rating in 47 games this season, his first in the NHL.

The 26-year-old is currently on a one-year deal worth $950,000 that was set to expire this summer. He is also eligible to earn up to $850,000 in bonuses, including a $212,500 bonus for reaching the 20-goal mark earlier this week.

Kuzmenko had been rumoured to be a possible trade candidate for the struggling Canucks ahead of the March 3 deadline, though the contract extension ends that speculation.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million.

“Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said. “He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transitioning very well to the North American style of play. His passion and enthusiasm for the game has made a positive impact in the dressing room among his teammates, and we are excited to watch him continue his career with the Vancouver Canucks.”