Canucks sign Forbort to cheap one-year free agent contract

The Vancouver Canucks have landed Derek Forbort in free agency.

The big defenceman is on his way to Vancouver after signing a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

The deal, which was first reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, is now official.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenceman Derek Forbort on a 1-year contract worth $1.5M. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2024

Forbort is a 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenceman that spent the past three seasons with the Boston Bruins. The 32-year-old blueliner has also played for the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Los Angeles Kings in his 496-game NHL career.

Forbort had an injury-riddled season in 2023-24, appearing in just 35 games with the Bruins. Bruins GM Don Sweeney said in April that he had been playing through “two significant injuries,” one which required surgery in March.

The physical, defensive-minded rearguard should fit in well to the way Rick Tocchet wants his team to play. Forbort should also help on the penalty kill, which is one of his calling cards.