The Vancouver Canucks have made a huge splash in free agency by signing winger Jake DeBrusk.

The team announced they’ve agreed with DeBrusk on a seven-year deal worth an average of $5.5 million per season. The seven-years are the maximum the Canucks were permitted to give.

The contract has a no-move clause for the first three years per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. After that, it becomes a 15-team modified clause for the rest of the deal.

While it is a long contract, the term is made more palatable by the fact that DeBrusk is relatively young for an unrestricted free agent at 27-years-old.

“Jake will be a great addition to our top six and gives us another offensive option up front,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “He is a smart two-way player who plays with pace. He isn’t afraid to go to the tough areas of the ice and uses his strong motor and determination to drive play.”

DeBrusk scored 19 goals and recorded 40 points in 80 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He has a career-high of 27 goals, a number he’s hit twice, and he’s scored at least 40-points in each of the past three seasons.

His 138 goals in 465 career games represents an 82-game pace of 24 goals. He also has 27 career playoff markers in 86 postseason games as he’s made it past the regular season many times with the Bruins.

The player fills a massive hole for the Canucks who have been vocal in their search for a top-six winger. He will get plenty of opportunity to play alongside talented players near the top of the team’s lineup, including likely Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks missed out on the top names like Jake Guentzel but sign DeBrusk, who has shown an ability to score consistently at the NHL level.

The Edmonton-born winger was picked in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft and has spent his whole career with the team thus far.

DeBrusk’s play driving metrics and advanced stats grade out positively. He’s shown an ability to consistently help tip the ice in his team’s favour as well as put up strong finishing rates.

Jake DeBrusk, signed 7x$5.5M by VAN, is a top six scoring winger with a well-rounded offensive game and good defensive metrics who plays in all situations. Lots of goal-scoring upside even if it's not the most consistent. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ZAyIBKjxVe — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2024