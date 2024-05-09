Canucks fans troll Oilers post-game show on Edmonton radio



Post-game call-in shows are usually buzzing after a big playoff win. So after Vancouver’s thrilling comeback victory in Game 1, it’s no surprise that Canucks fans were calling into their local radio station in high numbers.

But they were calling Edmonton as well.

Oilers post-game show host Reid Wilkins had to deal with a couple of Canucks fans early on. They were masquerading as Oilers fans before trolling their rival after the game on 630 CHED.

One caller pointed out Edmonton’s goaltending issues and suggested the Oilers should have traded Leon Draisaitl for Canucks backup goalie Casey DeSmith. Another caller called Edmonton a dump.

Hahahaha Canucks fans calling into Edmonton radio pic.twitter.com/VssyYAntIC — Wiley Canuck (@wiley_canuck) May 9, 2024

The host was not impressed.

“Ok, so you’re a Canucks troll as well. So we’ve had three calls, and two of them are Canucks trolls. Well, that says all you need to know about their fan base, I guess. Thanks for that, everybody,” Wilkins said on the broadcast.

“I don’t really care what team you cheer for… if you’re gonna call in just to say stupid stuff… or if you’re clearly a Canucks fan and you’re just calling to gloat, and don’t have anything intelligent to say, we will hang up on you. It’s a waste of time for the intelligent people that want to listen to this show.”

Looks like the rivalry is alive and well, and it’s only Game 1.