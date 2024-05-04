Canucks fans party in the streets after winning first-round playoff series



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

Vancouver Canucks fans were overjoyed as they celebrated their team advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

People across the city took to the streets to celebrate the Pacific Division champions moving on in the playoffs after a 1-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators.

Despite the elimination game being more than 3,000 kilometers away, Rogers Arena was packed with more than 15,000 fans. The place went crazy as the game clock ticked down to zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)

Those fans eventually made their way out of the building but the celebrating did not stop.

A whole lot of happy #Canucks fans downtown pic.twitter.com/FdmKRNytVz — Ally Penders (@AllyPenders) May 4, 2024

Chants of “SIL-OVS, SIL-OVS” rained down after 23-year-old goalie Arturs Silovs pitched a shutout to clinch the game for the Canucks.

The Latvian got selected for the pressure start and was perfect as he stopped all 28 shots that came his way.

There were even some “we want the cup” chants that broke out.

Fans all over downtown were celebrating the huge victory. Anyone that was in the area could hear car horns going crazy and people celebrating.

Cacophony of sporadic cheers and car horns all around downtown Vancouver. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/9CWtmWftMQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) May 4, 2024

Scott Road and 72 Ave, a legendary spot for Canucks celebrations on the border of Delta and Surrey, was also going off after the big victory.

Fans waved Canucks flags, cheered, and celebrated as the team won its first series in a non-COVID affected playoffs since 2011.

Scott Road also had some “we want the cup” chants going down.

The street was filled with fans cheering together. It’s been more than a decade since Canucks fans could celebrate a playoff series victory without the impact of a global pandemic.

Scott Road has officially been overrun. The roads shut down#canucks pic.twitter.com/490orh7tzD — The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) May 4, 2024

On a night like tonight, Canucks fans showed the power of what a Canadian market looks like at its best.

The Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers in the next round, a team that they beat in all four contests played during the regular season.