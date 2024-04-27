It was a party on Scott Road as Surrey/Delta celebrate Canucks playoff win



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Scott Road cellies are alive and well, following the second win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks held on for the win Friday night in Nashville, and now lead the series 2-1.

The scenes post-game were incredible yet again at the corner of Scott Road and 72 Ave on the Surrey/Delta border, as Canucks fans in cars honked their horns while others on foot cheered, chanted, and waved flags.

Meanwhile in downtown Vancouver, over 11,000 fans poured into Rogers Arena for a viewing party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)

Here’s a selection of the best videos from Scott Road we spotted on social media tonight:

I swung by Scott Road & 72nd Ave after the game call tonight. #Canucks fans are loving the Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/FWSEhS32bP — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) April 27, 2024

Here we go Canucks festival at SCOTT ROAD again🎊✊🏽🏆⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ it brings all communities together. Thank you Canucks. Keep winning and keep bringing us together.

GO CANUCKS GO….. pic.twitter.com/sFrJFTzAlU — DEEP SANGHA (@sanghasahab) April 27, 2024

Both the Surrey RCMP and Delta Police Department announced earlier in the week that they’re teaming up to enhance police patrols in the area during the Canucks’ playoff run.

“Historically, unsanctioned gatherings have impacted road users when pedestrian volumes have swelled into traffic lanes at 72 Avenue and [Scott Road]. In order to maintain public safety and road safety, both police jurisdictions will monitor the intersection during the Canucks playoff games,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release.

“This is a special time of the year when fans gather to cheer on the Canucks and we want to ensure fans celebrate safely,” said Sergeant Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer with Surrey RCMP. “Additional officers will be in the area maintaining public safety and there will be a focus on targeting drivers who are street racing, stunting and driving dangerously.”