Canucks have picked their starting goalie for Game 6: report

The Vancouver Canucks seem to have made their goalie decision for Game 6 today.

Arturs Silovs will be getting the start, according to a report by hockey insider Irfaan Gaffar.

Sounds like it’s going to be Arturs Silovs starting in goal for the Canucks in game six. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 3, 2024

He was also the first goalie off the ice at morning skate per The Athletic’s Thomas Drance, a good sign that he will be starting tonight.

When asked after this morning’s optional skate who will be starting, Rick Tocchet didn’t reveal his choice, as he has throughout the postseason. However, all signs point towards Silovs starting his third consecutive game.

“I think he’s played really well for us, just like Casey has played well,” said Tocchet when asked about Silovs today. “Goaltending has been a strong point for this organization all year…calmness, a lot of calmness.”

The Latvian goalie has split his last two games for the team. In those two starts, he’s made 47 saves on 52 shots.

“I thought he played really well,” said Tocchet about Silovs after Game 5. “The moment is not too big for him. He was solid in net… I thought he was excellent.”

The head coach had a difficult decision to make between Silovs and veteran Casey DeSmith. Both goalies have had good outings during the playoffs thus far in relief of starter Thatcher Demko, who remains out with a knee injury.

DeSmith is expected to back up as he did in Game 5 when the Canucks lost 2-1 at Rogers Arena. In his last start, he stopped 30 of 31 shots to help the Canucks win Game 3.

Today’s game starts at 4 pm PT. It’s a crucial one for the Canucks, who are looking to book their ticket to the second round. If they can’t get the job done tonight, they’ll be forced to play a do-or-die Game 7 on Sunday.