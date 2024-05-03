Canucks goalie Demko spotted skating for first time since injury



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

A familiar face hit the practice ice for the Vancouver Canucks on Friday morning in Nashville.

Thatcher Demko was spotted on the ice for the first time since his injury sustained in Game 1. He went out after the team concluded a lightly attended optional skate.

The team’s starting goalie hit the ice in full pads as he continues to recover from his second knee injury of the season.

#Canucks star Thatcher Demko back in the blue paint following Vancoucer morning skate. pic.twitter.com/XEh56WwcLz — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 3, 2024

“He skated yesterday for a little bit. There’s no real update,” said Rick Tocchet about Demko today. “He has improved, but he’s not doing really invasive drills. But he’s out there, which is a good thing.”

“Is he progressing? Yes. To what degree? I don’t know.”

Demko is still not expected to return during this first-round series against the Nashville Predators. However, there have been some reports that he could return midway through the second round if the Canucks make it that far.

The 28-year-old is well-known for his work ethic and was doing two recovery sessions a day to recover from his first injury.

Demko is the first Canucks goalie since Roberto Luongo to be named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He finished this season with a career-high 35 wins and a .918% save percentage.

The Canucks have gotten starts from both Arturs Silovs and Casey DeSmith while Demko’s sat out with his injury. Silovs has taken over the crease for the past few games and seems set to start again tonight for a crucial Game 6.

The Edmonton Oilers are waiting for the Canucks if they can advance to the second round. The Oilers are one of the NHL’s best offensive teams and the Canucks would want their star goalie for that matchup.

Demko’s injury was sustained on April 21, meaning he’s had nearly two full weeks of recovery thus far.