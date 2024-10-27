"Iconic": Canucks fans are loving Tocchet's cozy-looking hoodie

SportsHockeyCanucks

Preston Hodgkinson
Oct 27 2024, 3:52 pm
The Vancouver Canucks are rolling with four straight wins, and Rick Tocchet looks as comfortable as ever during his head coaching tenure.

No, we’re not talking about his poise behind the bench, though that has been good, but rather his choice of sweater off the ice. Following Friday morning’s practice in Vancouver, the 60-year-old former NHLer went through his usual routine of meeting with the media.

The only difference this time was what he was wearing: an incredibly cozy-looking fleece hoodie. It was certainly a change of pace from the team tracksuit that coaches usually wear after practice.

The new sweater immediately caught the fans’ attention, and the majority commended the head coach for choosing one of the coziest-looking sweaters. Many wanted to grab one of their own.

It didn’t take long for Canucks fans to do some sleuthing to find out where they could ahold of the sweater. One fan on Reddit was able to find it available online at The Bay. Its regular price is $198, but it was on sale on Sunday morning for $118.80.

Vancouver loves a player or coach with a sense of fashion. Just look how hyped everyone got over goaltender Arturs Silov’s choice of shirt during last year’s playoff run. While Silov’s was a bit outside the box of conventional fashion, Tocchet’s “Sherpa Hoodie” should help fans stay warm as winter quickly approaches.

