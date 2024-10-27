"Iconic": Canucks fans are loving Tocchet's cozy-looking hoodie

The Vancouver Canucks are rolling with four straight wins, and Rick Tocchet looks as comfortable as ever during his head coaching tenure.

No, we’re not talking about his poise behind the bench, though that has been good, but rather his choice of sweater off the ice. Following Friday morning’s practice in Vancouver, the 60-year-old former NHLer went through his usual routine of meeting with the media.

The only difference this time was what he was wearing: an incredibly cozy-looking fleece hoodie. It was certainly a change of pace from the team tracksuit that coaches usually wear after practice.

“We worked on some d-zone stuff. Foote put a really good video today about protecting the ice better in front of our net. It was really clear and guys took it in practice and applied it.” 🗣 Hear from Head Coach Rick Tocchet following today's practice at UBC. pic.twitter.com/QhWREzki2w — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2024

The new sweater immediately caught the fans’ attention, and the majority commended the head coach for choosing one of the coziest-looking sweaters. Many wanted to grab one of their own.

That hoodie looks so cozy — Darth Quint (@SithLordCanuck) October 25, 2024

Embrace hard but dress comfy — Nuck If You Buck (@250styles) October 25, 2024

Is Tocc trying to look like a cuddly teddy bear….because its working! — dylan nilsson (@dylannilsson) October 25, 2024

Tocc with the drip — Ryan 💥 (@CanucksDreamer) October 25, 2024

Fuzzy Toch, I’m listening bud — Brendan Steele (@BrendanSteele15) October 25, 2024

That hoodie is flocking awesome Baaaaaaaaa — CoppeR (@copperleaf22) October 26, 2024

Where do you get that blanket hoodie, coach? — Bzy. (@justB_leezy) October 25, 2024

Lololol an iconic pic of Tocc — Matt Van Boeyen (@mattvanboeyen) October 26, 2024

I want to know where he bought that hoodie from, it looks comfy AF — Reece (@Reecek15) October 25, 2024

Vibes on this team are still unmatched — tocch about soucery (@vanleygoodtakes) October 26, 2024

Tocchet has that sheep skin game on point. — Jay (@canucksboss1) October 25, 2024

damn toch didn’t kno u were chill like that — CANUCK IF YOU BUCK (@canuckifyabuck) October 26, 2024

Just here for the sweater comments — BertuzziNaslundScores💸 (@GOWITHJ0E) October 26, 2024

It didn’t take long for Canucks fans to do some sleuthing to find out where they could ahold of the sweater. One fan on Reddit was able to find it available online at The Bay. Its regular price is $198, but it was on sale on Sunday morning for $118.80.

Vancouver loves a player or coach with a sense of fashion. Just look how hyped everyone got over goaltender Arturs Silov’s choice of shirt during last year’s playoff run. While Silov’s was a bit outside the box of conventional fashion, Tocchet’s “Sherpa Hoodie” should help fans stay warm as winter quickly approaches.