Tonight’s contest was no usual game for Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers.

The 34-year-old blueliner was honoured by the team for recently reaching 1,000 games played. His teammate J.T. Miller added to the celebration by pulling off a special surprise.

Miller gave up his role as assistant captain tonight and asked the team’s staff for Myers to assume the position instead. The training staff switched the “A” from Miller’s jersey to Myers’ and the 6-foot-8 defenceman was officially part of the Canucks’ captaincy group for the first time.

You can see the “A” on the black flying skate Canucks jersey that Myers wore tonight below.

A celebration to remember for Myers and his family. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/E3o0OmSSSg — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2024

“Millsy went to the trainers and the trainers asked me if it was OK and I said ‘yeah’,” explained Rick Tocchet when asked about Myers wearing an “A” postgame.

“I thought it was a great gesture by Millsy to give it to his buddy.”

Rick Tocchet says that J.T Miller went to the training staff and asked for the “A” to be on Myers’ sweater tonight. The training staff then asked Tocchet who supported the idea. “Great gesture by Millsy to give it to his buddy,” said #Canucks coach. pic.twitter.com/b4DUjGbfFS — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) October 27, 2024

The Canucks also held a special pre-game ceremony for Myers. He was honoured on the ice with his family and the team presented him with a variety of gifts including a silver puck, a silver stick, mini silver sticks for his kids, a golf trip to world-famous resort Bandon Dunes, and a trip with his wife to Hawaii.

It was an emotional moment as Myers became the eighth Canucks player to reach the amazing games-played mark. The defenceman actually hit the major milestone last game in Chicago but this was his first home contest since.

To celebrate Tyler Myers' 1000 games, the NHLPA, #Canucks training staff, players, and General Manager Patrik Allvin presented Tyler Myers with several gifts, including a silver stick! pic.twitter.com/LhcCuGWoAp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2024

Despite not usually being a captain, Myers is still very much a leader on this Canucks team.

“He’s a well-liked guy in the room,” explained Tocchet after tonight’s win. “He’s the voice of reason too. He’s a guy that can go in the room when [the coaching staff] leaves and the guys respect that.”

Myers managed to record an assist in tonight’s contest which the Canucks won 4-3 after orchestrating a multi-goal comeback. The Pacific Division team has now won four straight contests and have picked up points in six of their seven games so far this year.