Life moves fast.

There was some tepid concern about the Vancouver Canucks as they lost their first three games of the season.

That now seems like a distant memory, as the Canucks won their fourth straight game, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night. They’ve now picked up points in six of their first seven games (4-1-2).

For one Canuck in particular, it was a night he’ll never forget.

Surrey native Arshdeep Bains wheeled down the middle of the ice in the second period. As he barreled towards the net, he was able to bank home a pass from Daniel Sprong for his first-career NHL goal.

That goal made it 4-2 at the time, and it stood as the game-winner.

“It was a special moment,” Bains told Hockey Night in Canada’s Scott Oake after the game. “Right after I scored, it was pretty emotional. Just seeing everyone, it looked like everyone was standing up and cheering. It’s unforgettable.”

Bains became the fourth Punjabi skater to play – and score – in the NHL, joining Robin Bawa, Manny Malhotra, and Jujhar Khaira.

He did so despite being undrafted and joining the Canucks as a free agent back in 2022.

“I’ve learned a lot through all those ups and down, and it just makes me so grateful,” Bains said. “For the people that believe in me, I just wanna go that extra mile.”

Bains’ tally was the Canucks’ fourth unanswered goal in the second period alone. Prior to his goal, the Canucks nearly set a franchise record by scoring three goals in 65 seconds.

With the Canucks trailing 2-0 early in the second period, Elias Pettersson chucked the proverbial monkey off of his back and got the Canucks on the board with his first goal of the season.

Pettersson didnt have to get all of that on his shot, the pass from Garland and placement by EP40 was that good. If he gets that shot rate back up and keeps moving his feet, he’s gonna be fine and make a lot of people look silly. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/SsSg7FvJSB — Grady Sas (@GradySas) October 27, 2024

Less than a minute later, Kiefer Sherwood scored on an odd man rush to tie the game.

Kiefer Sherwood ties it up for Vancouver with the Canucks' second goal in 41 seconds!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/mzEtk6lcLv — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 27, 2024

J.T. Miller then crashed the net on a semi-breakaway gave their Canucks their first lead of the game.

3 GOALS IN 65 SECONDS FOR THE CANUCKS 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/evXgaFVhhT — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 27, 2024

After Bains’ goal, the Canucks had stormed back from 2-0 down to take a 4-2 lead, with four goals in less than six minutes. Each of Vancouver’s four lines contributed a goal for the Canucks.

Canucks celebrate Myers, frustrate Crosby

Bains wasn’t the only Canuck who had a night he’ll never forget.

The Canucks celebrated Tyler Myers pre-game for playing his 1000th NHL game on the road last Saturday against Philadelphia.

Myers was joined on the ice by his wife, Michela, and their three kids.

“Seeing them on the ice, I was a lot more emotional tonight, and it was a great night to cap it off with a win,” Myers said on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours.

Prior to the game, the Canucks surprised Myers as Miller gave up the “A” on his jersey for the night so that Myers could wear it.

While Myers and Bains had memorable nights, this is one Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will want to forget.

Heck, there might be a few more forgettable nights ahead for the falling Pens.

After jumping out to 1-0 lead and a 7-2 shot advantage in this game, the Penguins cratered, looking old and slow.

Sure, they were playing on the second night of back-to-backs, but they looked even more hapless against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, giving up 50 shots in a 4-0 loss.

Mike Sullivan is literally putting a different line combo out every shift. I've not seen anything quite like this. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 27, 2024

Myers is currently the oldest Canucks player at 34 years old. The Penguins have five players who are at least 34, and 10 players on their team who are over the age of 30.

Tonight, it showed.

When Crosby re-signed with the Pens this summer, he told reporters that the expectation was that Pittsburgh could still win. They’re now 3-6-1 to start the season, with their only wins coming over the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

While it might be safe to say that the Penguins Cup window is closed, the Canucks’ window is, hopefully, just starting to open. They’ll battle another Stanley Cup contender when they play the Carolina Hurricanes next on Monday night.