Surrey-native Arshdeep Bains has his first NHL goal for the Vancouver Canucks and you couldn’t have drawn it up better.

The winger not only got his first career goal at Rogers Arena in front of the home crowd, it also came during a game on the Hockey Night Punjabi broadcast.

The 23-year-old went hard to the net and smacked home a juicy rebound for what was not only his first career goal, but also his first career point.

Bains became the fourth Punjabi player in NHL history when he made his debut last year. You can hear the excitement in the call by fellow BC-native Mantar Bhandal below.

Bains was born in Surrey, BC and has worked his way up the ladder to his current spot on the Canucks. He went undrafted in the NHL but earned a contract with his local team and has appeared in four of the team’s seven games so far this season.

Hockey Night Punjabi announcer Bhandal, who was one of the commentators on the call, posted to social media a celebration of the moment.

“Pretty cool moment for me to call Surrey, BC’s very own Arshdeep Bains’ first career NHL goal, in Punjabi. A night that will never be forgotten,” wrote Bhandal to social media platform X.

Pretty cool moment for me to call Surrey BC's very own Arshdeep Bains' first career NHL goal, in Punjabi! A night that will never be forgotten. https://t.co/iGjXmyBYTK — Mantar Bhandal (@MantarBhandal) October 27, 2024

It was a truly special moment at Rogers Arena.

You love to see it. Congrats to Arshdeep, but also his parents Kuldip & Harvinder. So glad we could air this game on #HockeyNightPunjabi https://t.co/xQROBQ8PTQ — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) October 27, 2024

Rogers Arena erupted when they saw who scored the goal and they let out another massive cheer when Bains’ milestone was celebrated on the big screen.

Rogers Arena goes crazy for Arshdeep Bains first NHL goal!!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/tJwKlDsMe6 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) October 27, 2024

Bains’ goal was the fourth consecutive by the Canucks in the second period against the Penguins. They fell behind by two goals but mounted a huge comeback in the middle frame.