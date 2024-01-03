SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans had fun with Gretzky, Nickelback, Aquilini meme material

Rob Williams
Jan 3 2024, 7:02 pm
Legends were in the building at last night’s Vancouver Canucks game, and we’re not just talking about Nearly Neil.

Wayne Gretzky was spotted at yesterday’s morning skate, so it wasn’t a total surprise to see the Great One taking in a game at Rogers Arena. Gretzky was in Seattle for the Winter Classic on Monday and made the short trip north to Vancouver, where his good buddy Rick Tocchet is the odds-on favourite to win coach of the year as the bench boss of the Canucks.

But we didn’t anticipate who his seat-mates would be.

Gretzky took in the game with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, sitting only a few rows behind the Ottawa Senators bench. They were sitting in the new black VIP seats, with access to the fancy lounge located between the Canucks and Senators dressing rooms, which just opened earlier this season.

That meant they were easy to spot for fans in nearby seats.

Television cameras caught them too.

This isn’t the first time Aquilini has been spotted hanging with Gretzky. He posed for a photo with the Great One and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton back in August.

The internet, of course, reacted accordingly. And with the Canucks scoring goals like Gretzky’s 1980s Edmonton Oilers in the first period, there was plenty of meme material.

Sens fans had a different take.

While Gretzky got his moment on the big screen, Kroeger wasn’t formally introduced to the crowd. They did play a few Nickelback songs for him, though, including “How You Remind Me” during the third-period singalong.

After seeing fans rock out to the tune, Kroeger stood up near the end of the song, much to the delight of fans around him in section 117.

