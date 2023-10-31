Canucks fans have lots to say about the new VIP restaurant

The Vancouver Canucks’ new luxury seating section is drawing some large reactions from fans on social media.

The team unveiled the “WELL Health President’s Club,” which debuted on opening night. A ticket includes a seat in rows 7-10 behind the players’ benches in section 117, a VIP parking spot, and a chance to dine at an exclusive restaurant under the bleachers.

The seats include not only Canucks games but also shows and concerts at Rogers Arena, totalling over 100 events per year. Tickets to this section were sold with a three-year term and cost $75,000 for a middle seat or $85,000 for an aisle seat.

Over the past few weeks, the Canucks have released a pair of videos of people sitting in the VIP restaurant that these tickets provide access to. Since it’s located under the bleachers between the two dressing rooms, patrons can watch players from both teams head to and from the ice.

OFF WE GO❗️ POV: Seats in our new WELL Health President’s Club! pic.twitter.com/uaEsSPsuY5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 29, 2023

This has caused fans on social media to give their opinion on this new arrangement.

There were a few people who thought that the new seats looked like a cool experience.

Very cool — pharmAziz (@pharmaziz) October 30, 2023

However, a majority of the people who responded had a negative reaction to seeing this new section. Many people compared it to a zoo.

Such a creepy vibe … don’t like the setup give the boys some space — #Demko4Vezina🏆 (@Nickev97) October 29, 2023

It sort of has that…I don’t know, zoo exhibit like feel to it — Robert Yang ❤️🐕❤️🐾❤️🧖🏼‍♀️💔👼🏼💔🌈💔 (@RobertTYang) October 29, 2023

Not a fan of this. Let the boys have their space, this is their home not your restaurant — Hockey Fan (@hockeyislifeman) October 29, 2023

They gotta add glass between the restaurant and the players. This is awkward — Rick (@_rick_c87) October 28, 2023

Reminds me of the old zoo in Stanley Park pic.twitter.com/Mpqr0yC9Xf — Jyrki’s Lumme (@lumme_s) October 29, 2023

Is this the only entrance/exit for the players? An injured player has to walk by this? Someone kicked out of a game who is all fired up? After a loss … Yeeeesh, not a good look. I can see maybe for warmups but after that this is just a hard no. — Diana Leslie (@dileslie83) October 29, 2023

This is the most awkward video I’ve ever seen — Boo-ert Hutt 👻 (@BertHuttVan) October 29, 2023

Wow this is awkward, do they not deal with enough paparazzi? — Antonio Mastriano (@Matrian0) October 30, 2023

Please get rid of these it’s terrible for the players. Usually that’s a personal moment they take to get fired up. Now it’s old rich people filming them like zoo animals. This must stop, please. — Sammus Manns (@munns_seamus) October 30, 2023

While fans definitely let their voices be known on this one, the Canucks are far from the first team to put VIP seats beside the tunnel. Here is a clip from Madison Square Garden where the Rangers do the same thing, and they’re just one example.

Bread has spoken. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mr0a5LmiR1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 18, 2022

However, many of the other stadiums have a pane of glass separating the fans from the players. That’s something that many fans on social media were quick to point out. It remains to be seen if there will be more additions, such as some glass, to the Rogers Arena version of this section.