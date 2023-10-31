SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans have lots to say about the new VIP restaurant

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Oct 31 2023, 5:25 pm
Canucks fans have lots to say about the new VIP restaurant
@Canucks/X

The Vancouver Canucks’ new luxury seating section is drawing some large reactions from fans on social media.

The team unveiled the “WELL Health President’s Club,” which debuted on opening night. A ticket includes a seat in rows 7-10 behind the players’ benches in section 117, a VIP parking spot, and a chance to dine at an exclusive restaurant under the bleachers.

The seats include not only Canucks games but also shows and concerts at Rogers Arena, totalling over 100 events per year. Tickets to this section were sold with a three-year term and cost $75,000 for a middle seat or $85,000 for an aisle seat.

Over the past few weeks, the Canucks have released a pair of videos of people sitting in the VIP restaurant that these tickets provide access to. Since it’s located under the bleachers between the two dressing rooms, patrons can watch players from both teams head to and from the ice.

This has caused fans on social media to give their opinion on this new arrangement.

There were a few people who thought that the new seats looked like a cool experience.

However, a majority of the people who responded had a negative reaction to seeing this new section. Many people compared it to a zoo.

While fans definitely let their voices be known on this one, the Canucks are far from the first team to put VIP seats beside the tunnel. Here is a clip from Madison Square Garden where the Rangers do the same thing, and they’re just one example.

However, many of the other stadiums have a pane of glass separating the fans from the players. That’s something that many fans on social media were quick to point out. It remains to be seen if there will be more additions, such as some glass, to the Rogers Arena version of this section.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop