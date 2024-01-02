Canucks want Lekkerimäki in Abbotsford before end of season

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki is ripping it up at the World Juniors, and he could be filling the net in Abbotsford in less than three months.

Lekkerimäki is tied for eighth in points and fourth in goals at the World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden. It’s been a coming-out party of sorts for the Canucks’ 2022 first-round pick after a dreadful 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old has an impressive 16 points (10-6-16) in 24 games with Örebro in the SHL this season. And with Sweden at the World Juniors, Lekkerimäki has shown off a lethal wrist shot, which has made him one of his country’s best players.

Lekkerimaki looked like a right-handed Markus Naslund here pic.twitter.com/i3Kkdq65kv — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 2, 2024

Speaking with TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde in Gothenburg, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin spoke about how pleased he is with the development of Lekkerimäki, as well as Vancouver’s other two prospects in the tournament, Tom Willander and Elias Pettersson.

It’s clear that he’s especially excited about Lekkerimäki, though.

“Great to see Lekkerimäki in his third tournament, taking a big step and taking shots and being a leader of the team,” said Allvin.

The Canucks signed Lekkerimäki to an entry-level contract back in May, and we may soon see him around town. Allvin wasn’t making any promises when it came to Lekkerimäki making the jump to the NHL, but the Canucks GM did indicate that he was hopeful to see him playing AHL games once his season in Sweden is over.

“He had a good season here in Sweden. He’s been working hard this offseason. Another eight months from him, we’re excited to see him in training camp,” Allvin said in response to a question about his NHL future. “Once the season is over, we hope he’s going to go to Abbotsford, and we’ll take it from there.”

The SHL regular season concludes March 11, and given that Örebro is currently ranked 10th out of 14 teams, their postseason run might be short-lived. The Abbotsford Canucks, meanwhile, don’t play their final regular season game until April 20. They’re currently 17-9-2, good for third place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.