Gretzky gets loud standing ovation from Canucks fans in Vancouver

It’s not every day that Vancouver Canucks fans are graced with the presence of Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One took in tonight’s game at Rogers Arena, sitting four rows behind the Ottawa Senators’ bench. During a break in action in the first period, Gretzky was shown on the big screen, drawing a loud standing ovation from Vancouver fans.

Gretzky acknowledged the ovation, first with a few waves, before standing up.

🫢 Gretzky here to support the best team 😤 pic.twitter.com/qDeexwjWCp — 🎄erica 🎄 (@nonrefundab1e) January 3, 2024

Standing ovation for Wayne Gretzky from #Canucks fans pic.twitter.com/LLdTWRfNDl — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 3, 2024

The Great One takes Vancouver. 🐐



Welcome Wayne Gretzky to Rogers Arena! pic.twitter.com/KRJI4LR7E8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 3, 2024

Gretzky was spotted sitting next to Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini.

The 🐐 Wayne Gretzky taking in a Canucks game with Chad Kroeger! pic.twitter.com/3cXx0YxcfG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2024

The Canucks honoured Gretzky by scoring goals as frequently as the Wayne’s Oilers used to back in the 1980s — they were up 5-0 after the first period. Elias Pettersson even scored a Gretzky-style bank shot from behind the net.

Elias Pettersson makes it 3-0 Canucks! 😱 pic.twitter.com/KBET2ZpUhh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2024

Gretzky, who is good pals with Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, attended the morning skate earlier in the day. He was in Seattle yesterday for the Winter Classic, as a member of TNT’s broadcast crew.

canucks when gretzky is in town pic.twitter.com/TjROFiNmWF — Tommy (@tommykippes2) January 3, 2024