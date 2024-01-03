SportsHockeyCanucks

Gretzky gets loud standing ovation from Canucks fans in Vancouver

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jan 3 2024, 4:03 am
Rob Williams/Daily Hive | @Canucks/X

It’s not every day that Vancouver Canucks fans are graced with the presence of Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One took in tonight’s game at Rogers Arena, sitting four rows behind the Ottawa Senators’ bench. During a break in action in the first period, Gretzky was shown on the big screen, drawing a loud standing ovation from Vancouver fans.

Gretzky acknowledged the ovation, first with a few waves, before standing up.

Gretzky was spotted sitting next to Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini.

The Canucks honoured Gretzky by scoring goals as frequently as the Wayne’s Oilers used to back in the 1980s — they were up 5-0 after the first period. Elias Pettersson even scored a Gretzky-style bank shot from behind the net.

Gretzky, who is good pals with Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, attended the morning skate earlier in the day. He was in Seattle yesterday for the Winter Classic, as a member of TNT’s broadcast crew.

