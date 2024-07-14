Ex-Canucks player Elias Lindholm got married this weekend

Former Vancouver Canucks trade deadline pickup Elias Lindholm got married this weekend.

After getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Annica Englund in 2022 with a Christmas Eve proposal, the two finally tied the knot over the weekend.

Englund shared a few beautiful photos of their marriage on social media.

“Mr. & Mrs.” wrote Englund in the caption of the photos.

The couple are already parents, with their first baby boy, Levi, born in February of 2023. At the time of Levi’s birth, Englund posted on social media that she had to undergo an emergency C-section with him.

Earlier this year, Englund and Lindholm announced that they were expecting their second child, with the sex and name of the baby not yet being publicly known.

Though Lindholm split last season between the Calgary Flames and Canucks, the young family will now look to raise their two kids on the east coast. Lindholm signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Bruins early in free agency that will carry a hefty $7.75 million cap hit.

His short time with the Canucks was a bit of a rollercoaster as he put up just 12 points in 26 regular season games in Vancouver. Despite an underwhelming start, he wound up being one of Vancouver’s most productive players in the playoffs, with 10 points in 13 games before being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the second round.