7 significant milestones Canucks players will reach next season

The Vancouver Canucks have a lot to look forward to next season. They’re building off an incredibly successful season and have added some interesting pieces over the summer.

On a team level, there’s a lot to look forward to. On an individual level, several of the players have personal milestones that they should be excited about.

Here are seven exciting personal milestones that Canucks players will almost surely hit next season.

1. Quinn Hughes – Most career points by a Canucks defenceman

Despite being just 24 years old, Quinn Hughes already has the Canucks record for most career points by a defenceman within sight. He’s currently in second place behind only Alex Edler.

Captain Quinn Hughes made his mark in the #Canucks record books this season. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/kiwHx90Bwz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 23, 2024

Edler has 409 points in 925 games with the Canucks, while Hughes has 333 points in 365 career games. Hughes needs just 76 points to tie the record, a number he should be able to reach next season, assuming he stays healthy.

2. J.T. Miller – 800 career games played

When J.T. Miller touches the ice on opening night, he will reach 800 career games played. He was so close to hitting the number last season but sat out the last game of the year against the Winnipeg Jets, leaving him one game short of the number. The veteran has played for three teams and is playing some of the best hockey of his career in latter years.

3. Tyler Myers – 1,000 career games played

Veteran defenceman Tyler Myers is just five games short of reaching 1,000 for his career. Some injury issues last season prevented him from hitting the mark but he should reach it this year no problem.

There are fewer than 400 NHL players who have ever reached this milestone, and thus, it’ll be very exciting when Myers joins the ranks.

4. Brock Boeser – Break top-10 Canucks career goals scored

Brock Boeser is one of the longest-tenured Canucks, and his goal-scoring prowess is well-known. He’s scored 179 goals in 479 games with the team, and he’s closing in on club legend Alex Burrows for 10th place all-time in the franchise record books.

Burrows has 193 career goals, putting him just 14 ahead of Boeser. The current-day winger has hit that number in every season he’s played, including those where he missed time with an injury.

5. Elias Pettersson – Break top-10 Canucks career assists

Elias Pettersson is already one of the most exciting and electric players to ever don the Canucks sweater. Despite having played just six seasons in the NHL, he’s already on pace to break into the team’s all-time top-10 assists leaderboard, as he needs just 25 more to catch André Boudrias for the 10th spot.

Hughes has already broken into the top 10, and it won’t be long before Pettersson joins him.

6. Thatcher Demko – Top-five shutouts in Canucks history

Thatcher Demko just needs two more shutouts to reach 10 for his career and catch Ryan Miller for the fifth-place rank on the franchise leaderboard. Demko is actually already in the top five for many other major goalie stats but hasn’t reached it for shutouts yet.

Black Friday save brought to you by Thatcher Demko. pic.twitter.com/Vwjs5OfuBh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 25, 2023

7. Nils Höglander – 100 career points

While not a huge milestone like some of the other options on this list, reaching 1oo points is a solid milestone for any NHLer. Nils Höglander is currently sitting at 90 career points with 50 goals and 40 assists and thus needs just 10 more points to reach the century mark.