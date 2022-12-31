Flames forward Elias Lindholm gets engaged to girlfriend Annica Englund

Elias Lindholm just committed to a long-term deal.

The Calgary Flames forward announced on Instagram on Friday that he and and Annica Englund got engaged on Christmas Eve.

“She said yes 💍😃,” Lindholm wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair holding two to-go coffee mugs with the names ‘Mr.’ and ‘Future Mrs.’ scribbled on them, complete with engagement ring on Englund’s finger.

Lindholm has a team-leading 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games for the Flames this season, and 294 points (128 goals, 166 assists) in 325 games over parts of five seasons in Calgary.

The pair previously announced on Instagram in mid-November that the couple was expecting a baby in March.

He is the second member of the Flames to get recently engaged.

He’s following in the footsteps of fellow Swede and Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who revealed he and girlfriend, and now-fiancee, Amanda Östervall got engaged in mid-December on the same day the Flames held their annual family Christmas skate.